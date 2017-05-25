Organizers promote pool party at Pasco golf club where shooting occurred despite citations, angry residents

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A quiet neighborhood in Wesley Chapel was pitched into chaos on May 14 when one person was shot and another was stabbed when a party at a nearby golf club grew out of control.

Police say a man opened far on a crowd believed to be as large as 800 people, and witnesses say partygoers ran through the neighborhood looking for cover, leaving residents outraged and deeply concerned.

The party, hosted by Haitian Club, was supposed to celebrate Haitian Flag Day. Its organizers say it’s an annual event.

Managers at the golf course promised the party’s organizers had been fired, and that they canceled all future events, but on Thursday, News Channel 8 discovered an advertisement for a large party that’s being held at the clubhouse this weekend.

It’s being billed as “The Overdose Party” and admission is set at $15.

Nearby residents were not thrilled when they learned of the party.

“I’d be a little bit concerned about it that you don’t have a repeat of what happened and whatever happens, it doesn’t disturb the neighborhood,” said Charles Hull who lives down the street.

Len Johnson also lives in the neighborhood and thinks the party should be stopped.

“Ordinarily this is a very quiet community. We haven’t had any problems, but that is something we’d like not to happen again,” said Johnson.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says they have not been contacted to provide any extra security for a large party, and a county spokesman says event promoters have not applied for any permits to hold a large event.

A man who identified himself as the General Manager at Quail Hollow maintains there will not be a party at the clubhouse, but he could not explain why tickets are still on sale.

