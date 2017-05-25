NOAA predicts above-normal 2017 hurricane season

Feeder bands from Hurricane Hermine impacting Anna Maria Island.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its forecast for the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, predicting above-normal activity in the Atlantic.

NOAA is predicting a slightly above-average season with 11 to 17 named storms. This is higher than the climatological average of 12. There are a number of factors that are going into this prediction.

“Forecasters are noting the development of a very weak El Nino cycle for the summer months, which would typically mean fewer storms,” said WFLA News Channel 8’s Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth. “However, with it being so weak, they believe that lower wind shear over the Atlantic and higher-than-normal sea surface temperatures with be enough to overcome the El Nino.”

Of those named storms, 5 to 9 are forecasted to become hurricanes, with 2 to 4 of those becoming major hurricanes with winds greater than 111 miles per hour.

Again, this exceeds the average values of six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

However, the forecasters at Colorado State, who put out their own seasonal forecasts, are predicting a slightly below-average season.

Whatever the forecast, it is always good to be prepared for the upcoming season.

WFLA NEWS CHANNEL 8 HURRICANE-READY GUIDE

This includes having a disaster supply kit ready to go, collecting important documents such as insurance paperwork and medical prescription lists and knowing where to go should you need to evacuate your home.

