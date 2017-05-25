Naked man holding bucket steals ‘Aspyre’ Lakeland swan, truck

(The video above is blurred surveillance footage from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A naked man carrying a five-gallon bucket stole a $25,000 swan statue from the front of a business last Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the suspect trying to break in to Lakeland Cold Storage, located at 4100 Frontage Road South. They said the incident happened May 19.

The suspect stole a company truck as well as the black-and-white checkered swan.

The truck was recovered in Hillsborough County, but the swan was not.

The man was identified as Ronald Thompson. He is being held in the HSCO jail.

The sheriff’s office said they are still searching for the swan.

If you’ve seen the swan, you’re asked to call 863-298-6200 or 863-577-1600 and ask for Detective Asbury.

