MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU: 40th anniversary of “Star Wars”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first of the mega-franchised “Star Wars” movies turns 40-years-old today.
The film made its first debut in theaters on May 25, 1977.
The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. celebrated the day by hosting I-Max screenings of the film.
Disney stores across the country will also be hosting ceremonies and some trivia contests.
The eighth film in the “Star Wars” saga is expected to hit theaters in December.
