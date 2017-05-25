MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU: 40th anniversary of “Star Wars”

By Published:
Mark Hamill Carrie Fisher Harrison Ford
This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, Mark Hamill, from left, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Hans Solo in the original 1977 "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" film, included in the new Blu-ray release of "Star Wars: The Complete Saga" out on Oct. 13, 2015. The new film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015. (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first of the mega-franchised “Star Wars” movies turns 40-years-old today.

The film made its first debut in theaters on May 25, 1977.

The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. celebrated the day by hosting I-Max screenings of the film.

Disney stores across the country will also be hosting ceremonies and some trivia contests.

The eighth film in the “Star Wars” saga is expected to hit theaters in December.

