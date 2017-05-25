Major office chair recalled due to fall hazard

TAMPA, Fla. (WAVY) – If you have one of several types of office chairs at work or at home, you might want to check to see if it is under a recall.
More than 47,000 chairs are coming off the shelves because the manufacturer, Leggett & Platt, says the seat bolts and nuts can disconnect and fall off, causing a person to fall out of the chair.
The recall involves five brands of office chairs: Hon, Hugg, JSI, Sitmatic and VIA Seating. The chairs were sold at Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Staples and on-line between July 2015 and February 2017.
Call Leggett & Platt toll-free at 844-516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LP01service@leggett.com or online at www.lpworkfurniture.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
