Lakeland police seek help finding missing, endangered dementia patient

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered elderly man who suffers from dementia.
Investigators say Grady Lamarr Palmer, age 76, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on May 24.
He was driving a green Ford Explorer with Florida tag 193-OKB.
Investigators say Palmer did not return to his home on East Memorial Boulevard
- Palmer was wearing green khaki pants, a beige button shirt, a navy blue golf cap, and black dress shoes.
- He is 5′ 8″ and 150 lbs.
If you have information about Grady Palmer, call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.
