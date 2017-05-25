Lakeland police seek help finding missing, endangered dementia patient

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Investigators say Grady Lamarr Palmer, age 76, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on May 24.

He was driving a green Ford Explorer with Florida tag 193-OKB.

Investigators say Palmer did not return to his home on East Memorial Boulevard

Palmer was wearing green khaki pants, a beige button shirt, a navy blue golf cap, and black dress shoes.

He is 5′ 8″ and 150 lbs.

If you have information about Grady Palmer, call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.

