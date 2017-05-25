Joint meeting being held to discuss Bayshore HS cancer concerns

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee commissioners and the Manatee County School Board are holding a joint meeting on Thursday to discuss high rates of cancer among Bayshore High School alumni.

Officials say a large number of alumni have died from rare cancer that could be linked to contaminated water near the school — either from buried diesel tanks or chemicals leaked from a neighboring machine shop.

County officials say they tried to address the issue by testing nearby sites over the years, but so far, they haven’t been able to find any evidence showing the school’s water was contaminated.

Commissioners feel something must be done to put this issue to rest, and at today’s meeting they plan to discuss how they should proceed with investigating the problem.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers will be at the meeting and will have more tonight at 6 pm.

