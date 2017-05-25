Headlines: Business owner kills former employee; liquor wall stays up in Florida; python found in laundry

TODAY’S WEATHER
Clouds continue to clear out through the afternoon, and it will be breezy as less humid air arrives. Highs will be in the mid-80s, which is below average for this time of year. Expect strong west winds at 15-25 mph. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Cops: Tampa body shop owner shoots, kills former employee during argument
- Major office chair recalled due to fall hazard
- Siesta Beach is #1 in Dr. Beach’s 2017 rankings
- Liquor wall staying up in Florida after Gov. Scott’s veto
- Power still not restored 4 months after TECO surge, Tampa family living in hotel
- Crammed carry-on bags prompt new airport security measures
- Brevard Co. woman finds python in laundry
