Despite heavy rains, Tampa imposes tight water restrictions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even after days of heavy rainfall, the water department says Tampa residents must still follow tight water restrictions.

The Tampa Water Department is asking the public to do their best to conserve water by reducing unnecessary irrigation, plant watering and car washing.

“Conditions in the region have been drier than normal across the Tampa Bay area, and Tampa is being asked to do its part to keep conditions from worsening,” said Chuck Weber, the department’s director.

Tampa locations using city system water, well or surface water may irrigate one day per week, using the following schedule:

Addresses ending in 0 or 1 may irrigation on Mondays

Addresses ending in 2 or 3 may irrigation on Tuesdays

Addresses ending in 4 or 5 may irrigation on Wednesdays

Addresses ending in 6 or 7 may irrigation on Thursdays

Addresses ending in 8 or 9 may irrigation on Fridays

Locations with no address or mixed addresses on Fridays

Other changes to water use included in the District declaration include:

Hand-watering and micro-irrigation on non-turf may occur any day at any time.

Fountain operation is limited to 8 hours daily, as posted.

Car washing is limited to once per week on the designated watering day for the location. Fundraiser car washes are prohibited unless the event scheduled before the order was issued.

Pressure washing is allowed once a year and for necessary purposes, such as prior to painting or sealing, in order to maintain a warranty.

Some water regulations will likely go into effect in early June, the department said in a statement.

News Channel 8’s meteorologist Leigh Spann reports that we’ve seen 1.5 inches of rain so far in May.

In 2017, we’ve only seen around 6 inches of rainfall, roughly five inches below average.

