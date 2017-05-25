Deputies search for missing Inverness woman, 65

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old Inverness woman.

Donna Cathleen Drake was last seen leaving her residence on Wednesday morning at 9:45 am and has not been seen since.

Deputies say she was on her way to Crystal River when she disappeared. Her last known location was northbound on I-75 near Alachua County.

Drake is described as a 5’1″ white female weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may be traveling in a gray 4-door 2006 Hyundai.

Anyone with information on Drake’s whereabouts has been asked to call 911 immediately.

