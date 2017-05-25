Deputies search for missing Inverness woman, 65

By Published:
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old Inverness woman.

Donna Cathleen Drake was last seen leaving her residence on Wednesday morning at 9:45 am and has not been seen since.

Deputies say she was on her way to Crystal River when she disappeared. Her last known location was northbound on I-75 near Alachua County.

Drake is described as a 5’1″ white female weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may be traveling in a gray 4-door 2006 Hyundai. 

Anyone with information on Drake’s whereabouts has been asked to call 911 immediately.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s