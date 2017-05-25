Crammed carry-on bags prompt new airport security measures

TAMPA, FL. – Too many of us are stuffing too much into our carry-on bags.
In fact, travelers cram so much into their carry-on items that TSA screeners struggle to find signs of explosives or weapons.
Currently, all passengers are required to remove laptop computers from carry-on bags. But in the future, all electronics larger than cell phones, as well as food items and thick books, may be screened in their own bins.
The following airports are experimenting with this enhanced security screening process:
- Boise (Idaho) Airport
- Colorado Springs Airport
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Florida) International Airport
- Logan International Airport in Boston
- Los Angeles International Airport
- Lubbock (Texas) Preston Smith International Airport
- Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico
- McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
The TSA will analyze if the screening method improves the screening process, and whether or not it speeds up, or bogs down, lines.
If the pilot program is a success, the TSA may roll out the program to all airports, with new rules implemented after the summer travel rush, once screeners are trained, and announcements made.
Follow Meredyth Censullo on Facebook
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Cops: Tampa body shop owner shoots, kills former employee during argument
- What happened to baby Sabrina Aisenberg, who vanished in 1997?
- Cops: Toddler dead after mother’s boyfriend performs ‘wrestling moves’ on her
- Polk County native Chris Blue is ‘The Voice’
- Isabella, Liam most popular baby names in Florida last year