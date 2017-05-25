Crammed carry-on bags prompt new airport security measures

TAMPA, FL. – Too many of us are stuffing too much into our carry-on bags.

In fact, travelers cram so much into their carry-on items that TSA screeners struggle to find signs of explosives or weapons.

Currently, all passengers are required to remove laptop computers from carry-on bags. But in the future, all electronics larger than cell phones, as well as food items and thick books, may be screened in their own bins.

The following airports are experimenting with this enhanced security screening process:

Boise (Idaho) Airport

Colorado Springs Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Florida) International Airport

Logan International Airport in Boston

Los Angeles International Airport

Lubbock (Texas) Preston Smith International Airport

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The TSA will analyze if the screening method improves the screening process, and whether or not it speeds up, or bogs down, lines.

If the pilot program is a success, the TSA may roll out the program to all airports, with new rules implemented after the summer travel rush, once screeners are trained, and announcements made.

Follow Meredyth Censullo on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES