Clearwater teenage rescued after getting stuck between pipes

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was flown to a hospital after getting stuck between two pipes in Clearwater.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the 1300 block of Franklin Street at 4:25 p.m.

It took firefighters seven minutes to free the 14-year-old girl. Firefighters used a combination of inflatable rescue air bags and wooden blocks.

The girl was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment of a leg injury.

