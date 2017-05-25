Brevard Co. woman finds python in laundry

COCOA, Fla. (WESH)  — Police were called to a Brevard County home when an uninvited guest was found inside.

The homeowner said the slithering intruder almost ate her pet.

“This is Princess,” said Juanita Tedesco, talking about her pet rat.

Tedesco’s pet rat almost became a meal for a python that was found in her home.

“It would be a good meal, but I think Princess might win, though. She’s nippy, and she bites and she’s real moody,” Tedesco said.

Tedesco found the snake as she rinsed off blankets the rat uses.

“He was trying to eat the blanket. He had the blanket totally in his mouth,” Tedesco said. “It was really gross.”

Tedesco snapped a photo and called her husband, who hates snakes. She wanted to warn him.

She then called Cocoa police.

“A lot of times, it’s a person’s pet that gets loose and ends up in someone’s backyard. It’s obviously a non-indigenous snake,” Lt. Mike Dellatorre, with the Cocoa Police Department, said.

Dellatorre said the department receives similar phone calls from time to time. He said this woman’s story serves as a reminder that if you should come across a python or other snakes in your home, call authorities.

“If you don’t know what it is, it could be possibly venomous. You definitely don’t want to mess with it. You’ll want to call law enforcement or Animal Control,” Dellatorre said.

Tedesco said she is not sure if the picture she took is of the captured snake, or if there’s another one inside her home. It may be time for Princess and her mates to go.

“I think now I have to get rid of my rats, because my husband said he’s really upset about it,” Tedesco said.

