9-year-old boy injured in bike crash at Sarasota BMX Track

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A boy was injured after crashing his bike while racing at Sarasota BMX Track.

The nine-year-old was injured at the track on North Tuttle Avenue.

The child was wearing a helmet, but was flown to All Children’s Hospital as a trauma alert.

