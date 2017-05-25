2 men arrested for stealing 485 loggerhead turtle eggs from nests

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are accused of taking a large number of sea turtle eggs from North Hutchinson Island, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

WPTV reports the men were found with 485 loggerhead turtle eggs.

The men were observed by law enforcement while they were monitoring the beach. They saw the men removing the eggs. The area is known for turtle nest theft.

The FWC identified the men as Raymond Saunders, 50, and Carl Cobb, 60, of Rivieria Beach.

Both men face third-degree felony charges for possessing and disturbing marine turtle eggs.

