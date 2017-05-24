You Paid For It: $3.2 million Tampa drainage project over budget and overdue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than a year since workers began rebuilding the Watrous Canal in the Westshore area of Tampa to prevent flooding, and neighbors are now wondering when the $3.2 million project that you paid for is going to end.

Back in March, Eight on Your Side reported that completion of the drainage project was eight months overdue and 50 percent over budget. It’s still torn up and neighbors are getting impatient. “It looks like a war zone, it looks lie Syria,” said Frank Perez.

Tampa Public Works Director Brad Baird told us in March the project has been hampered by unexpected soil issues, design changes and limited access to the construction site. Tampa also had to fire a subcontractor that was not performing well on the job.

The Watrous Canal divides a neighborhood where homes line most of the seawall-lined channel as it directs storm water out of surrounding streets and into Tampa Bay. The impetus for the project came after torrential rains left much of South Tampa underwater a few years ago and city leaders vowed to take measures to prevent a repeat of that crisis. Now, with storms moving in today and summer rains upon us, there is growing concern about a timely completion of the multi-million project.

Eight on Your Side is looking into what’s holding up the work and we’ll have some answers in our You Paid For It report tonight at six.
