What happened to baby Sabrina Aisenberg, who vanished in 1997?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Baby Sabrina Aisenberg vanished from her crib without a trace. There were no witnesses, no sounds, no signs of forced entry into her family’s Valrico home.

It was November 1997, and Hillsborough investigators maintain – things like that just “didn’t happen.”

Sabrina Paige Aisenberg had not even taken her first steps when she became the center of an international mystery – a case that garnered global headlines. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked around the clock, sometimes up to 40 detectives per day, searching for baby Sabrina.

Her parents, Steve and Marlene Aisenberg, appeared before television cameras and microphones, day after day, during the lengthy investigation before they themselves began to be investigated. Their lack of emotion, some say, was unsettling and unusual for the parents of a missing infant.

The Aisenbergs claim they were traumatized and numb from the grief, the glare of the spotlight and the scathing scrutiny from both media and law enforcement.

Steve and Marlene Aisenberg were the last people to see their baby girl alive when they placed Sabrina in her crib with her yellow blanket on a Sunday night in 1997.

In the morning, both the baby and the blanket were gone.

The circumstances have long vexed and baffled detectives and case-watchers alike. To this day, baby Sabrina has never been found, and her parents, who have since moved out of state with their two other children, have never stopped looking for her.

Tonight on News Channel 8 at 5pm, we track down the Aisenberg family at their Maryland home. We also talk firsthand with one of the original investigators on the case, who is now the second in command at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and still carries Sabrina’s photo with him.

“I think about this case every day. It took over my life,” he told WFLA.

Many questions remain – What do the parents believe happened to their baby? Where does the case stand now? How has it affected those involved? And, what would Sabrina look like today? Through an age progression photo, we’ll give you a glimpse into the future, showing you Sabrina Aisenberg at 20-years-old – decades after her mysterious disappearance. Is she still out there?

Watch tonight at 5: Where is baby Sabrina – 20 years later?

