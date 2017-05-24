Texas woman dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

Published:

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) – A woman from Austin, Texas, has died during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin in Florida’s Monroe County says 58-year-old Cheri Crozier was with her husband in waters off a state park Tuesday afternoon when she began having trouble.

Herrin’s statement says Crozier began having difficulty swimming and they yelled for help from the crew of their snorkeling boat. Crew members threw her a rope and began pulling her to the boat. Once on board, Crozier became unresponsive and stopped breathing, according to Herrin.

A doctor who was on board the boat administered CPR as the boat headed to shore.

Herrin says foul play is not suspected.

