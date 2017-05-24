Temple Terrace police on scene of shooting in Chick-fil-A parking lot

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Temple Terrace police are on scene of a shooting in a Chick-fil-A parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Fowler Avenue.

No further information was released, but police are holding a press conference at Temple Terrace City Hall at 4:30 p.m.

