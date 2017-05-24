Tarpons Springs psychic accused of defrauding over $150k from victims

By Published:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tarpon Springs psychic is accused of scamming more than $150,000 out of vulnerable customers, according to Pinellas detectives.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office started looking into the psychic services of Gina Wilson, 31, after one of her customers approached them at a fraud awareness seminar.

The man, a 33-year-old military veteran, who suffers from emotional distress, told detectives he had visited Wilson’s business multiple times over the last 15 months and spent approximately $92,000 on her services before it dawned on him that he was being scammed. The victim claims Wilson had advised him to alter his bank accounts, stop taking his medications and to stop seeing his doctors and his therapist.

An investigation into these claims led detectives to another victim, a 61-year-old Palm Harbor woman. The woman told cops she visited Wilson after her husband passed away. She was grieving and needed assistance. She says Wilson offered to help her dead husband “pass over to the other side.” The woman said she trusted Wilson and believed her methods were working. She continued to pay for her services until one day when Wilson asked her for money to perform a ceremony at her husband’s gravesite. That’s when deputies say she realized she was being scammed and contacted law enforcement. Investigators say she was scammed out of $65,353, which between the two victims, means Wilson fraudulently obtained $155,353 in total.

The psychic was arrested and charged with one count of scheme to defraud.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail without incident and was later released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s