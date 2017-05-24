Tarpons Springs psychic accused of defrauding over $150k from victims

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tarpon Springs psychic is accused of scamming more than $150,000 out of vulnerable customers, according to Pinellas detectives.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office started looking into the psychic services of Gina Wilson, 31, after one of her customers approached them at a fraud awareness seminar.

The man, a 33-year-old military veteran, who suffers from emotional distress, told detectives he had visited Wilson’s business multiple times over the last 15 months and spent approximately $92,000 on her services before it dawned on him that he was being scammed. The victim claims Wilson had advised him to alter his bank accounts, stop taking his medications and to stop seeing his doctors and his therapist.

An investigation into these claims led detectives to another victim, a 61-year-old Palm Harbor woman. The woman told cops she visited Wilson after her husband passed away. She was grieving and needed assistance. She says Wilson offered to help her dead husband “pass over to the other side.” The woman said she trusted Wilson and believed her methods were working. She continued to pay for her services until one day when Wilson asked her for money to perform a ceremony at her husband’s gravesite. That’s when deputies say she realized she was being scammed and contacted law enforcement. Investigators say she was scammed out of $65,353, which between the two victims, means Wilson fraudulently obtained $155,353 in total.

The psychic was arrested and charged with one count of scheme to defraud.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail without incident and was later released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES