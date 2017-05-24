Tarpon Springs psychic preyed on vulnerable customers, scammed them out of $150k

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Justin Ezell admits he was at the lowest point he’s ever experienced in 33 years—a time when he considered taking his own life.

Ezell just completed not one, but two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He served his country in the Air Force for nearly a decade, but admits he struggled to adjust to life back home.

Ezell’s PTSD was so severe, he told News Channel 8 he did not want to live anymore.

The Pinellas County native, who graduated from Tarpon Springs High School, sought the services of a psychic named Gina Wilson. He says it was done, “on a whim,” as he was desperately looking for answers.

Ezell was hoping she would provide them. Instead, she made big promises and drained small amounts of cash over time – months and months. Wilson is now being accused of preying on vulnerable customers and scamming them out of more than $150,000.

“Heartless, heartless,” Justin said “There’s no way she could be happy with what she’s doing, it’s such a cold thing to do to people.”

In fact, Justin tells us that the psychic promised she could cure his depression, encouraging him to stop his meds and his counseling at the Veterans Affairs Hospital. She also told him not to tell anyone—not his mother, his doctors or anyone else in his circle. She threatened him that the “darkness” that she had worked so hard to ban from his life would come back.

And in the end, it did, financially, when Justin was left both broke and brokenhearted. His life savings of $92,000 was gone.

“I actually feel better now that I’ve been talking about it, more than anything. The reason I’m doing this is hopefully to help someone else out there.”

Our news crew showed up at the psychic’s house, and we must assume she predicted we were coming. She did not answer the door.

Eventually, a woman popped her head in front of a window and shook her finger as if to say “no comment.”

Justin wasn’t the only victim of this seemingly sick psychic. A woman grieving after her husband’s death was scammed out of more than $63,000. She told detectives Wilson promised that her husband would be safe and could “cross over,” if cash was paid to secure his safety in the afterlife. She was also left broke and devastated.

“You’re ruining people’s lives, and their lives are already at rock bottom,” Justin told us. “You’re stripping every last strand of every last thing they possibly have.”

Gina Wilson was arrested on Tuesday, now facing charges of scheming to defraud.

Her place of business at 1845 South Pinellas Avenue in Tarpon Springs still has a sign on it that reads, “Open.”

But, deputies hope in telling the story that no one will ever come to her business again.

