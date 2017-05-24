Storms moving through Tampa Bay area, causing damage, flooding

(WFLA) – Storms are moving through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday afternoon, causing damage and flooding.
Get the latest Storm Team 8 forecast here
Here are the areas currently affected:
Hillsborough County
– 705 116th Street West, Tampa – Lightning hit tree, tree knocked down power lines
– 2505 Highland Ave N, Tampa – Downed tree knocked down power lines
– Florence Ave at 109th Ave, Tampa – Downed tree crashed into wall off exit ramp to I-275
– N Florence Avenue and 112th Avenue – Tree down, TECO on scene
Sarasota County
– South Jetty (Humphris Park) at 2000 Tarpon Center Drive is closed due to high winds and high tide waters
