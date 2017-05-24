Storms moving through Tampa Bay area, causing damage, flooding

(WFLA) – Storms are moving through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday afternoon, causing damage and flooding.

Get the latest Storm Team 8 forecast here

Here are the areas currently affected:

Hillsborough County

– 705 116th Street West, Tampa – Lightning hit tree, tree knocked down power lines

– 2505 Highland Ave N, Tampa – Downed tree knocked down power lines

– Florence Ave at 109th Ave, Tampa – Downed tree crashed into wall off exit ramp to I-275

– N Florence Avenue and 112th Avenue – Tree down, TECO on scene

Sarasota County

– South Jetty (Humphris Park) at 2000 Tarpon Center Drive is closed due to high winds and high tide waters

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES