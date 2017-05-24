In the wake of Romeo and Juliet’s tragic deaths, the Montague and Capulet rivalry escalates. A new royal takes the throne in Verona and struggles to determine what is best for his city, which is at the epicenter of mayhem. The series premiere of “Still Star-Crossed” is MONDAY, MAY 29 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.

“Still Star-Crossed” stars Grant Bowler as Lord Damiano Montague, Wade Briggs as Benvolio Montague, Torrance Coombs as Count Paris, Dan Hildebrand as Friar Lawrence, Lashana Lynch as Rosaline Capulet, Ebonee Noel as Livia Capulet, Medalion Rahimi as Princess Isabella, Zuleikha Robinson as Lady Guiliana Capulet, Sterling Sulieman as Prince Escalus, Susan Wooldridge as Nurse and Anthony Head as Lord Silvestro Capulet.

Guest starring Clara Rugaard as Juliet Capulet, Lucien Laviscount as Romeo Montague, Gregg Chillin as Mercutio, Shazad Latif as Tybalt Capulet, Miguel Angel Ripeu as Baptista Minola, Llew Davies as Truccio and Guillem Fernandez as Niccolo.

“Still Star-Crossed” was developed for television by Heather Mitchell, who is writer and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Mark Wilding, Michael Goldstein and Michael Offer also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book “Still Star-Crossed” by Melinda Taub.