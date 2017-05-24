Police search for missing, endangered Tampa man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Travis E. Parish, 20, who was recently reported missing.

Parish is described as a 5’10” white male weighing 180-200 pounds. Police say he has tattoos on both of his biceps and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black gym shorts.

He may be driving a white 2017 Ford Mustang with the Florida tag IFS L52.

Parish is in need of immediate medical care, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

