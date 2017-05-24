Police: Person shot on Columbus Drive in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at AA Auto Body on Columbus Drive.
One person was shot and taken to a hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.
