Orlando man finds python in pantry

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man found more than he expected when he opened his pantry this week.  

Lenny Lichtman found a 4-foot python when he went to throw his garbage away on Tuesday, and called 911.

“I thought it was a hallucination, I swear to God,” Lenny said. “I told the lady on the phone, don’t laugh when I tell you this.”

Orange County Fire Rescue showed up and used a pillow case to catch the snake.

It was then taken to a nearby theme park and animal reserve.

