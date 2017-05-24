Memorial Day gas prices at all-time low in Tampa Bay

(WLFA) — Memorial Day weekend usually kicks off the start of our summer adventures.
This weekend could shape up to be the best weekend to plan a road trip.
According to data firm Bespoke Investment Group gas prices are 22 percent lower than the annual average, going back to the year 2005.
There have only been two other years where gas prices were lower heading into Memorial Day weekend, 2005 and 2016.
The company says the lower prices are occurring during a time of year when they’re normally the strongest.
Check out all the Memorial Day events happening in the Tampa Bay area here.
