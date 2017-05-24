Meadowlawn Middle School teacher arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Meadowlawn Middle School teacher was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation Wednesday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department confirms Joseph Zavalnak, 41, was arrested shortly after 8 a.m.

Zavalnak is facing five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation involving three victims. The victims, all girls, were over the age of 12, but under the age of 18.

Police said the incidents occurred at the end of 2016 and the investigation led to another incident in 2013.

The Pinellas County School District says Zavalnak taught science at Meadowlawn, and had been at the school since 2009. They released this statement:

As soon as information related to an incident involving Meadowlawn Middle School teacher Joseph Zavalnak was brought to the school’s attention, it was investigated with the assistance of the St. Petersburg Police Department. It was determined by Pinellas County Schools and law enforcement to move Mr. Zavalnak to a non-student worksite in January, as St. Petersburg Police continued their investigation. He remained at the non-student worksite up until his arrest. His contract is being non-renewed by the district.”

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES