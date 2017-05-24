Man resembling ‘Joker’ arrested for pointing guns at cars in Miami

(Courtesy Miami-Dade police)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A man with green hair and face tattoos, resembling Batman villain “Joker,” was arrested in Miami for carrying a concealed firearm on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said Lawrence Sullivan, 28, was seen pointing a firearm at passing vehicles with another suspect.

Sullivan was spotted by an officer coming out of an apartment complex. The officer asked Sullivan to place his hands on the police vehicle and conducted a pat down.

The officer found a firearm with six rounds in the magazine in Sullivan’s pocket.

Sullivan was placed under arrest.

