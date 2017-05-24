Man arrested for maintaining alleged drug house

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County man is behind bars charged with maintaining a nuisance dwelling.

Theodore “Teddy” White has been maintaining the residence located at 510 Albee Farm Road in Sarasota County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lt. Jeff Houge says White regularly allows unknown people to stay at the home for the purpose of using drugs.

Since January 1, 2017, law enforcement has responded to the deplorable home 93 times for various calls and made multiple arrests for drug-related crimes. The home, which is missing several windows and doors, has no running water or electricity and is infested with bugs and mold. Of the four regular tenants, each has extensive criminal records.

Neighbors tell 8 On Your Side they are glad to see something is being done about the house.

