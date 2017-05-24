Man arrested for maintaining alleged drug house

By Published: Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County man is behind bars charged with maintaining a nuisance dwelling. 

Theodore “Teddy” White has been maintaining the residence located at 510 Albee Farm Road in Sarasota County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lt. Jeff Houge says White regularly allows unknown people to stay at the home for the purpose of using drugs.

Since January 1, 2017, law enforcement has responded to the deplorable home 93 times for various calls and made multiple arrests for drug-related crimes. The home, which is missing several windows and doors, has no running water or electricity and is infested with bugs and mold. Of the four regular tenants, each has extensive criminal records.

Neighbors tell 8 On Your Side they are glad to see something is being done about the house.

See our full report tonight on News Channel 8 at 5:30.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s