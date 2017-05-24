Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed due to weather conditions

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed due to weather conditions Wednesday afternoon.

All vehicles were turned away from the bridge at 1:45 p.m.

Manatee County Public Safety reports the closure is due to high wind speeds in St. Petersburg. Current wind speeds average 40 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 43 mph.

There is no word on when the bridge is expected to reopen.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

