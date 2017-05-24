Hernando County school monitor arrested on sex charge

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An in-school suspension monitor at a school in Hernando County has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, deputies said.

The monitor was arrested Tuesday, but no other details have been released about the person or investigation.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and Hernando County School District Superintendent Lori Romano will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to release more details.

Corey Davis is at the conference and will bring new details on News Channel 8 at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

