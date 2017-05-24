First Lady visits Vatican’s children’s hospital

VATICAN CITY (AP) — First Lady Melania Trump has visited the Vatican’s children’s hospital, meeting with patients, painting pictures with them and taking selfies.

Mrs. Trump went to the Bambino Gesu (Baby Jesus) pediatric hospital after she and President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis earlier at the Vatican.

She toured the cardiac intensive unit as well as the recreation room, where she painted with the children from nine different countries and took selfies with them. She ended the visit by praying in the hospital chapel.

Before leaving, Mrs. Trump wrote in the guest book that she was praying for the children: “Great visiting you. Stay strong and positive. Much love, Melania Trump.” With a red pen, she drew a small flower and heart.

