Father of alleged Manchester bomber arrested

Published:
Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The spokesman for a Libyan anti-terror force says the father of the alleged Manchester bomber has been arrested in Tripoli.

Special Deterrent force spokesman Ahmed bin Salem told the Associated Press that Ramadan Abedi, the father of Salman Abedi, was detained in Tripoli on Wednesday.

Bin Salem says the elder Abedi was detained for interrogations.

Before his arrest, the father told the AP that his son was innocent and had been planning a trip to Saudi Arabia for a pilgrimage.

Ramadan Abedi also had said he worked as the administrative manager of the Central Security force in Tripoli.

He said he fled Tripoli in 1993 after Moammar Gadhafi’s security authorities issued an arrest warrant and eventually sought political asylum in Britain.

Salman Abedi was born in Britain in died in Monday’s attack at Manchester Arena.

Two of his brothers have been arrested along with their father.

The British government says a national minute of silence will be observed Thursday to remember the 22 people who died, and others who were affected by the bombing.

