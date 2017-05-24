Deputies search for men who took $86,000 of liquor from Tampa store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for two men who stole more than $90,000 worth of merchandise from a liquor store.

Around 11:47 Sunday night, deputies say the two suspects cut a hole in the roof of the “Bottle Rack” liquor store on Gunn Highway.

The two then took about $86,000 of “top shelf” liquor, and then about $8,000 of tobacco products.

A second, smaller hole was found in the back of the store. Deputies believe it may have been used to get all the merchandise out.

Both suspects are described as white men who wore full facial masks and dark gloves. The first suspect wore a dark-colored shirt with shoulder stripes, a dark belt, dark pants and light shoes. The second wore a light long sleeve shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information on the crime or the suspects, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

