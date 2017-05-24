Clearwater PD: Officer fired for using unnecessary force on teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department says one of its officers is lo longer with the department following the results of a recent internal investigation.

Chief Daniel Slaughter says the officer was terminated after a review found unnecessary force was used on a teenager who was in custody.

No further information is available at this time, but the police chief is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 3:30.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

