Clearwater PD: Officer fired for using unnecessary force on teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department says one of its officers is lo longer with the department following the results of a recent internal investigation.
Chief Daniel Slaughter says the officer was terminated after a review found unnecessary force was used on a teenager who was in custody.
No further information is available at this time, but the police chief is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 3:30.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
