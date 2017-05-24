Boy battling terminal illness wishes for 100,000 birthday cards

PHOENIX, Az. (KNXV/CNN) – A boy battling a terminal illness has just one wish when he turns 15.

Jacob Priestley wants 100,000 birthday cards.

Priestley is suffering from mitochondrial disease and at 14, he’s already defied the odds.

His birthday is still months away, but people are already making sure his wish comes true.

“It’s amazing,” Priestley said. “I don’t know how to explain – it’s heartwarming.”

His family hopes that with each card, he’ll spread awareness of mitochondrial diease.

If you’d like to send a birthday card, the family asks that you sent it to:

Jacob Priestley

P.O. Box 855

Queen Creek, Arizona 85142

