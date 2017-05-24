Armed veteran with PTSD missing from Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Citrus County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who is armed with unknown intentions.

Deputies say Michael Wilhelm Marks II was last seen near South Glenn Acres Terrace in Homosassa wearing a black ski mask, black shirt, green camouflage pants and brown boots. He was also carrying a pistol in a brown holster on his right side.

Marks is about 5’08” with a freshly shaven head, no facial hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a Mayan Calendar on his right shoulder and an Airborne tattoo on his left shoulder.

Deputies say he is a veteran who suffers from PTSD, and may be suicidal.

If you see him, deputies say you should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES