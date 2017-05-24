Armed robbery suspect injured when trading gunfire with Temple Terrace police officer

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Temple Terrace police officer exchanged gunfire with an armed robbery suspect Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to a liquor store on North 56th Street, just south of Fletcher Avenue, for a report of an armed robbery.

Police said the man made a purchase inside the liquor store, then robbed two people in a car in the parking lot.

Officers circulated a photo of the suspect from surveillance video in the store and were able to identified him Wednesday.

The suspect, Jordan Bowie, 24, of Hillsborough County, was the passenger in the back of a car when an officer conducted a traffic stop on 53rd Street, just north of Fowler Avenue.

During the traffic stop, the officer returned to his patrol car, and Bowie allegedly fired at him from the back seat of the car.

The officer fired back, hitting the Bowie in the leg. The officer himself was uninjured.

Bowie was taken to Tampa General Hospital for his injuries.

When he is released, he will be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Detectives are investigating whether he was involved in any other armed robberies in the area.

