A sneak peek inside Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The wait is just about over.

Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Volcano Bay, is just one day away from its grand opening.

On Wednesday, News Channel 8 got a sneak peak inside the water park that has been years in the making.

It spans 30 acres with the massive volcano visible from Interstate 4.

The biggest thrill is the body slide down through the volcano.

“It is the worlds tallest, longest, trap door body slide, bar none. You will stand in there, cross your arms and legs, the bottom drops out and you drop at 125 feet, 8 inches,” Universal Creative Vice President, Dale Mason said.

The park features an “aqua-coaster” that winds through a man-made “volcano” with life-like eruptions.

“It’s very cool because it’s a powered slide basically. The canoes that you ride in actually are pulled up and down and around on a track that runs through the heart of the volcano,” Mason said.

The park has more than a dozen attractions including a beach, wave pool, and body slides.

