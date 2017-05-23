You Paid For it: $6.5 million massage therapy regulation fails to weed out prostitutes

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Last month Venice police arrested three women for prostitution after raiding three massage parlors in the city. All three women had, and still have “clear and active” massage therapy licenses issued by the Florida Department of Health. And all three have histories of prostitution prior to their recent arrests.

How can that be? It happens all the time according to our 8 on Your Side investigation of prostitution at licensed massage spas.

Tampa police arrested two women for prostitution in spas on Kennedy Boulevard back in 2012. In those cases, neither woman had a state license, yet there is no record we can find of either woman being cited for unlicensed activity by the Florida Department of Health.

Another woman who reportedly had recent connections to several massage spas on Kennedy Boulevard was convicted of prostitution while operating as a masseuse in Jacksonville in 2009. The Department of Health didn’t file an administrative complaint against that woman’s license until five years later and it took nearly two years longer for the state agency to revoke her massage therapy license.

Florida Board of Massage Executive Director Kama Monroe oversees part of the state’s the $6.5 million a year massage regulatory program that You Paid For and insists that’s the best her agency can do.

Monroe chalks up lagging— and in some cases non-existent enforcement– to a lack of self-reporting by licensed massage therapists arrested for prostitution,. She also cites the lack of fingerprinting in the massage profession prior to 2014, and “due process.”

It all sounds more like an overdue process to us after our investigation of a dozen Asian-themed massage parlors located on or around Kennedy Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. We discovered licensed massage therapists dressed in lingerie, advertisements for spas that imply sexual favors and dozens of online reviews of sexual services reported offered by specific women who work in a number of those Tampa spas.

After our investigation last month, two Tampa City Council members called for a crackdown on open prostitution that occurs in some of the city’s massage spas. But, what is the Florida Department of Health doing for its part?

Monroe tells 8 on Your Side her agency now holds twice as many “probable cause” hearings as it formerly did. Those hearings mark the first step toward suspending or revoking massage therapy licenses after prostitution has occurred, a process that we’ve seen drag out for years in some cases.

Monroe says her agency tracks 50,000 licensed massage therapists. It does so with a staff of 64 regulatory investigators, 19 unlicensed activity investigators and 40 inspectors who visit massage establishments looking for problems.

Meanwhile, if anyone wants a massage from the three massage therapists with prior prostitution records in Venice who were arrested again last month for the same crime at massage parlors, their licenses are still clear and active as far as the state is concerned.

Those women can charge you today for massage therapy and it’s all perfectly legal in the eyes of the state while they await “due process.” There’s no way to tell if the Department of Health is taking action against the women, because those records remain confidential under state law until probable cause is determined.

