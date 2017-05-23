WATCH: ‘Roosevelt’ the manatee released in Crystal River

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A manatee rescued out of Three Sisters Springs in Citrus County was released back into Kings Bay this week.

Roosevelt the manatee earned his name when he was rescued on President’s Day. Rescuers say he was suffering from cold stress. He was taken to Homosassa Wildlife Park for rehab.

Roosevelt recently met his release criteria, so a team of experts worked together to get him back into Crystal River’s Kings Bay at Hunter Springs Park Monday morning.

Discover Crystal River posted the full video to its Facebook page.

