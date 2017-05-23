Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo animal encounters offer up close experience for guests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Guests at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo can do more than just enjoy the animals from afar.

For a fee, zoo members, as well as non-members, can get up close to the zoo’s rare, endangered Indian rhino to feed and learn about the species.

If the rhino encounter isn’t your style, Lowry Park Zoo offers an Aldabra tortoise encounter, which guests can also feed.

The zoo also offers behind-the-scenes golf cart tours to the David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center, Catherine Lowry Straz Veterinary Hospital, the commissary, elephant barn and a rhino encounter.

Join us live on the WFLA Facebook page at noon on Wednesday with Daisy Ruth to experience the rhino encounter and pose your questions about the Indian rhino to curator Chris Massaro.

You can find out more about pricing and important information regarding the animal encounters by visiting the Lowry Park Zoo website.

