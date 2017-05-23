Tampa Bay champs reach for 2017 Reebok Crossfit Games

(WFLA) — A local Tampa Bay Crossfit team has qualified for the regional CrossFit championship games.
This is team TAS’s return trip to regionals. The team is trying to make it to the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games.
WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross is following the team’s journey as they train and prepare on Facebook Live Tuesday at noon.
Join the conversation! Click to learn more about the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games.
