Super Bowl LV moved from LA to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Super Bowl 55 has been moved to Tampa, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday.
The network reported NFL owners voted unanimously to move the game to Tampa, while Los Angeles will host Super Bowl 56, according to sources.
Super Bowl 55 will take place February 7, 2021.
Stay with WFLA.com as more details become available on this developing story.
