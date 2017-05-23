Signs to know if an injury needs medical attention

(WLFA) — As summertime approaches, experts say we tend to increase our activity, which can lead to injuries.
WFLA Stacie Schaible and 8 on your side expert Dr. Jill discuss the most common injuries.
She also explains how to know whether you should treat the injury at home or head to the doctor or hospital.
Watch the full explanation above.
