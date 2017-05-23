Report: Lawn mower sparked 7,500-acre Collier Co. wildfire

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – A lawn mower is being blamed for a wildfire that burned 7,500 acres and destroyed five structures in southwest Florida.

According to the Naples Daily News, the state’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement concluded its investigation into the fire that started April 20 in Collier County.

The Florida Forest Service said Monday the fire was 100 percent contained over the weekend.

Investigators reported that a Naples-area property owner mowed his lawn April 20. He saw smoke, called 911 and tried to stop the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

Investigators said the mower was in good condition but likely sparked the fire, possibly by striking a rock. Its owner won’t face charges for negligence or intentional burning, but investigators said he’ll be responsible for “suppression costs.”

