Rare black rhino born at St. Louis zoo

CNN

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) – The St. Louis Zoo is celebrating a special birth.

Moyo is a rare, black rhino cub born Wednesday.

He is only the second such rhino born at the zoo in the last 26 years.

The little guy and mom are currently behind the scenes.

Caretakers said the pair are bonding and doing well. It’s unclear when Moyo will make his public debut.

Black rhinos are critically endangered. There are believed to be only about 5,000 left.

