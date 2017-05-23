Police find heroin disguised as SweeTARTS in NY

(NEWS10) – Police in New York are warning the public and parents about drugs disguised as SweeTARTS.
Elmira police say the drugs may have actual imprints, generic or name brand of the candy, to assist in disguising the true identity of the substance.
The candy-like substance was found to contain Xanax and Heroin.
There have been numerous reports of these drugs disguised as candy across the country in recent weeks.
Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police department.
