FrogTape® brand painter’s tape held its second annual Paintover Challenge® Room Makeover Contest, and now they’re leaving it up to you to select the winner. Using only paint, painter’s tape and a $1,000 budget, six bloggers embarked on a three-week room makeover journey for a chance to win a $5,000 donation to the charity of their choice. Now through May 28, you can go to www.frogtapepaintoverchallenge.com to view these inspiring room makeovers, cast your vote for the winner, and get entered to win $1,000 Visa® gift card for your next home design project!

Advertisement